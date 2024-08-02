Frustration grows over continuously bursting pipe in Belclare

Frustration is growing over a pipe that’s continuously bursting in Belclare.

The pipe, between Carheens and Caltra, has burst multiple times in recent years, causing widespread water outages in the local area.





It burst again last week – and Councillor Andrew Reddington says it’s costing tens of thousands of euro each time to fix.

Uisce Eireann confirmed in January that works to replace a 2km of the pipe would get underway this year.

But Councillor Reddington says there’s been no update since – and people are getting fed up of the outages, as well as the terrible condition of the road surface.

