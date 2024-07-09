  • Services

Frustration grows as never-ending saga of Loughrea traffic lights rumbles on

Published:

Frustration is growing in Loughrea, as a seemingly never-ending saga over traffic lights rumbles on with no end in sight.

The lights at West Bridge have been the source of controversy since new sequencing was introduced last year.


Despite reviews and changes, a meeting heard this week that it’s still a disaster and it would be better at this stage if the lights were simply switched off completely.

David Nevin spoke to Fine Gael Councillor Moegie Maher after the meeting in Loughrea.

