From a phone call down by the river to a sea of online abuse

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 3 minutes read
Country Living with Francis Farragher
IDO have a confession to make . . . I’m in love . . . and it’s an affair that started many years ago down by the Abbert River. Like thousands of other people across the country at the turn of the Millenium, my first mobile phone had been purchased . . . a rather plain looking and cumbersome Motorola, if memory serves me right.
That first phone call from the banks of the river related to a serious domestic inquiry: “Was the dinner ready yet or would it be long more?” The query was really only an excuse to play with the new love of my life – the ‘wonderful’ mobile.
Progress being what it is, I moved on to the wireless world of Nokias, which I had the height of respect for, given the fact that one of them fell from the tractor and dispersed into four or five pieces on the roadway. I gathered them up and managed to put it back together again and hey presto, it worked. Never again, would I have a bad word said about a Nokia.
Move on a couple of decades and now my iPhone is the partner that I cannot do without. Whether it’s the latest news bite; the up-to-date weather forecast at Ballyglunin Station; the runners at the next race in Ballinrobe; the scan of the recent death notices . . . it’s all there and of course, much more, in your pocket.
I often advise younger acquaintances never to leave their mobile on the counter of any watering hole they frequent, only to be guilty of the same ‘crime’ myself when the device is not by my bedside. Funny things happen too with mobiles . . . I’ve heard of lads who had two mobiles in their pockets when they went home without an ounce of malice being involved . . . while on another occasion, a caller was baffled when all his familiar numbers seemed to have disappeared from his phone: The reason, an exactly similar phone to his own left in front of him – but it wasn’t his!
All very light-hearted and a source of amusement for all concerned but of course like everything else with the growing dependence and usage of the smartest of smart phones, there is of course a massive downside to all of this. It’s two words that we’re now all very familiar with: online abuse.
Pictured: Hiding behind the hood and the keyboard.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Conamara in mourning after two deaths in house blaze
THERE was shock and sadness in the Conamara area this week following the deaths of two people in ...
Galway have not clicked yet but don’t dare question team’s bottle
Inside Track with John McIntyre COMING down the home stretch at Celtic Park last Sunday, the p...
Galway have the scope to stop Cats’ six-in-a-row bid
WE have been here before. Eight times, in fact, since Galway’s landmark move east to compete in t...
Other EU states are slowly taking Ireland’s line on Gaza
World of Politics with Harry McGee For some weeks now, we have seen disturbing images of malno...
Former England rugby coach Stuart Lancaster takes over in Galway
Former England national coach Stuart Lancaster has been appointed Head Coach of Connacht Rugby, i...
Parents, family and friends can have a major influence on farm safety and risk perceptions, study finds
THE influence of parents, friends and other farmers can have a major influence on how young adult...
Key meeting on new CAP in Brussels next month
FARMERS have reason to be concerned about the direction of the new CAP [Common Agricultural Polic...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 The price of health At the monthly meeting of the County Galway Board of Health on Wed...
Moya hits right note with ‘Bunting’s Honey’
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Poet Moya Cannon, who was a longtime resident of Galway City, will ...