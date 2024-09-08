Friendly soccer match brings together locals, migrants and Travellers

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A friendly soccer match with a difference was held in Oranmore last Friday, bringing together locals, migrants and Travellers, in a spirited celebration of diversity and community.
The match, played at the Oranmore Astroturf pitch was organised to showcase how sports can unite people, transcending cultural and language differences at a time of rising anti-immigrant sentiments and open racism.
Helen Ogbu, the newly elected Galway City Councillor for Galway City East, who was a special guest at the event, emphasised the importance of such initiatives: “Sports have no barriers or boundaries. We must show racism the red card through sports and other community engagement and interaction.”
The match was not just about the game but also about building relationships and promoting collaboration among different communities. It was well-organised, with all participants displaying excellent sportsmanship and camaraderie.
There were no winners or losers; all players received certificates of participation, and each group was awarded a trophy, symbolising the spirit of unity.
This event was organised by Shining Light, Galway Traveller Movement, and Galway Communities Against Racism and Discrimination, with support from the Galway City Council. It highlighted the need for continuous collaborations between different communities to foster integration and mutual respect.
Councillor Ogbu added: “This event brings the community together, showing that we can thrive together. It’s heartwarming to see two communities coming together despite the hate and discrimination they face. We need more such initiatives to strengthen our relationships and promote a more inclusive society.”
Councillor Ogbu also recently attended a joint meeting in Derry as part of the North-South Collaboration initiative. The meeting focused on pressing issues affecting communities, including racism and how we can bridge gaps through collaboration.
Pictured: Travellers, migrants and locals who took part in the friendly soccer game in Oranmore at the weekend, with Galway City Councillor Helen Ogbu.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
People urged to dip, swim or splash for cancer fundraiser day
People are being urged to splash out for breast cancer research next month — literally. The Na...
Connacht Backyard Ultra Event To Take Place in Clarinbridge
The All Ireland Backyard Ultra (BYU) Championship is coming to Galway when the official Connach...
Deputy expresses concern that ACRES Scheme is not delivering for farmers
Independent TD for East Galway Sean Canney has expressed concern the ACRES scheme as designed is ...
Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager
Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing ...
Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show
Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will...
Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops €50,000
A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped €50,000 The lucky bond AAG111019 was purchased in 2...
Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige selected as Fianna Fáil Galway West election candidates
Fianna Fáil has confirmed that Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige have been selected to contes...
Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation from Inisbofin
Emergency services were involved in an evacuation that took place on Inisbofin yesterday. The Cli...
Fifteen of Galway’s finest producers make the shortlist for Irish Food Awards
Fifteen of Galway’s finest producers have made the cut for this year’s Blas na hÉireann, the Iris...