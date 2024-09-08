Friendly soccer match brings together locals, migrants and Travellers

A friendly soccer match with a difference was held in Oranmore last Friday, bringing together locals, migrants and Travellers, in a spirited celebration of diversity and community.

The match, played at the Oranmore Astroturf pitch was organised to showcase how sports can unite people, transcending cultural and language differences at a time of rising anti-immigrant sentiments and open racism.

Helen Ogbu, the newly elected Galway City Councillor for Galway City East, who was a special guest at the event, emphasised the importance of such initiatives: “Sports have no barriers or boundaries. We must show racism the red card through sports and other community engagement and interaction.”

The match was not just about the game but also about building relationships and promoting collaboration among different communities. It was well-organised, with all participants displaying excellent sportsmanship and camaraderie.

There were no winners or losers; all players received certificates of participation, and each group was awarded a trophy, symbolising the spirit of unity.

This event was organised by Shining Light, Galway Traveller Movement, and Galway Communities Against Racism and Discrimination, with support from the Galway City Council. It highlighted the need for continuous collaborations between different communities to foster integration and mutual respect.

Councillor Ogbu added: “This event brings the community together, showing that we can thrive together. It’s heartwarming to see two communities coming together despite the hate and discrimination they face. We need more such initiatives to strengthen our relationships and promote a more inclusive society.”

Councillor Ogbu also recently attended a joint meeting in Derry as part of the North-South Collaboration initiative. The meeting focused on pressing issues affecting communities, including racism and how we can bridge gaps through collaboration.

Pictured: Travellers, migrants and locals who took part in the friendly soccer game in Oranmore at the weekend, with Galway City Councillor Helen Ogbu.