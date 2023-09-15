  • Services

Fridays for Future protest in Eyre Square demands greater climate action

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around two dozen campaigners braved the rain to take part in a protest at Eyre Square this afternoon, demanding greater climate action.

The demonstration was part of a worldwide series of action taking place today by the Fridays for Future movement.


Protestors started off at Eyre Square before marching down towards Spanish Arch, carrying megaphones, flags and banners.

These campaigners spoke to David Nevin about what they’re most concerned about for the future.

