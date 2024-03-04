Fresh hurdle for well-known city pub’s latest attempt to add restaurant
A well-known city pub’s latest attempt to add a restaurant has encountered fresh hurdles.
Last year, plans to create a pizza restaurant upstairs at Murphy’s Bar onHigh Street were rejected by city planners.
There were several reasons for the refusal of the inital plans, including the HSE holding that the premises was “totally unsuitable”.
Concerns were also raised by city council staff over the potential impact of the works on historical elements of the building, which is a protected structure.
The building was first opened as a public bar in the 1800’s, but dates back as far as the 1600’s according to a conservation report linked to the application.
A new and revised plan for the restaurant was submitted for approval late last year – and this time the HSE did not make any observations.
But – in a seperate submission, the Chief Fire Officer pointed out the latest plans do not comply with fire safety requirements, namely the means of escape.
The applicant was advised to resubmit the plans for a fire safety cert after taking action to address the shortfall.
City planners are due to make a decision on the restaurant plans in the coming weeks.
