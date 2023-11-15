Fresh demands on Galway Garda Chief over “barbaric” anti-social behavior in city

Fresh demands are being levelled against the Galway Garda Chief over “barbaric” incidents of anti-social behavior in Galway City.

At a meeting at City Hall this week, former Mayor, Councillor Mike Cubbard, said Galway’s reputation as a safe place is being seriously harmed.





He referenced videos widely shared on social media in the past week, showing violent assaults late at night.

Councillor Cubbard argued it needs to be made clear what Gardaí are actively doing to tackle the situation.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin about how the anti-social behavior is tarnishing Galway’s image.

