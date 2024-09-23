Fresh attempt to build new car showroom in Oranmore

A fresh attempt is being made to build a new car showroom in Oranmore.

Sean Fleming Motors was refused permission last month for a new two-storey showroom with offices and service centre at Oranmore Business Park.





The main reason given was that some works would be outside the site boundaries.

A fresh application with revisions has now been submitted – with a decision due in late October.

