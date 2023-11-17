  • Services

French travel professionals check out Galway

French travel professionals check out Galway
A group of French tour operators and travel agents has been exploring Galway as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The group’s busy itinerary included a food tour of Galway city.


They stayed overnight at The Galmont Hotel & Spa.

