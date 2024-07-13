French Business Travel Professionals visit Galway

A group of French business travel professionals have been visiting Galway as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and the destination Management company Irish Horizons.

The group are all specialists in organising meetings, incentive travel programmes and product launches and the aim of the visit was to showcase Ireland to them and to inspire them to choose Galway and Ireland for future meetings and incentive travel and to grow Business Events from France.





The group’s busy itinerary included a visit to Inis Oírr and following their return to the city, they had dinner in the Pullman Restaurant at Glenlo Abbey and stayed in the Dean Hotel.

As part of their visit, the group also did a Galway food tour, a Gaelic Games experience at Liam Mellows GAA Club and a Gin School Experience at Tribe Gin.

Tourism Ireland’s message for the French buyers is that the island of Ireland offers a winning combination of world-class infrastructure, unique and luxurious accommodation, state-of-the-art venues, spectacular landscapes and the warmest of welcomes and fantastic hospitality, making it an ideal destination for meetings, incentive travel and events of all sizes.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We were delighted to welcome these influential French travel buyers to Ireland. Seeing is definitely believing and this visit was a valuable opportunity to highlight Ireland as a premier destination for Business Events.

“Business travel is high value and often midweek and off season by its nature, thereby aligning with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to grow overseas tourism revenue outside of the peak summer season.”

