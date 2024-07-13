French Business Travel Professionals visit Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
A group of French business travel professionals have been visiting Galway as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and the destination Management company Irish Horizons.
The group are all specialists in organising meetings, incentive travel programmes and product launches and the aim of the visit was to showcase Ireland to them and to inspire them to choose Galway and Ireland for future meetings and incentive travel and to grow Business Events from France.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The group’s busy itinerary included a visit to Inis Oírr and following their return to the city, they had dinner in the Pullman Restaurant at Glenlo Abbey and stayed in the Dean Hotel.
As part of their visit, the group also did a Galway food tour, a Gaelic Games experience at Liam Mellows GAA Club and a Gin School Experience at Tribe Gin.
Tourism Ireland’s message for the French buyers is that the island of Ireland offers a winning combination of world-class infrastructure, unique and luxurious accommodation, state-of-the-art venues, spectacular landscapes and the warmest of welcomes and fantastic hospitality, making it an ideal destination for meetings, incentive travel and events of all sizes.
Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We were delighted to welcome these influential French travel buyers to Ireland. Seeing is definitely believing and this visit was a valuable opportunity to highlight Ireland as a premier destination for Business Events.
“Business travel is high value and often midweek and off season by its nature, thereby aligning with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to grow overseas tourism revenue outside of the peak summer season.”
The post French Business Travel Professionals visit Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Gardai seek public’s assistance in search for missing 18 year old
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 18-year-old Caérie Broughall who wa...
Clifden RNLI called to assist three divers following emergency situation
Volunteer crew and lifeboats from Clifden RNLI were launched on Thursday evening to assist three ...
Calls for establishment of multidisciplinary board for future of St Brigids Hospital
There are calls for a multidisciplinary board to be established so that the future of St Brigid&#...
The people of Roundstone celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the founding of the village
The people of Roundstone are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the village by ...
Mazda makes statement with the new CX80 model
Earlier this year Mazda introduced the biggest SUV of the brand in Europe yet, the Mazda CX-80. T...
Charity walk organiser’s gratitude to supporters that honoured her late husband
THE woman behind the recent charity walk along part of the Wild Atlantic Way on the Clare coast h...
Minister allocates additional €400,000 for redevelopment of former Portumna Courthouse
Galway County Council has successfully sought an additional €400,000 for the redevelopment of Por...
Galway Cathaoirleach launches new mental health initiative in Connemara
Connemara has become the first rural area in Ireland to sign up for a new initiative aimed at cre...
Renault introduces trio of new cars to market
Renault has launched three new cars to the Irish market in Dublin on Monday. International Car of...