FreeWill February – include a charity in your decision

Author: Our Reporter
Did you know over seven out of ten adults in Ireland do not have a Will – and an increasing number who make a Will are now choosing to include a charity?
As part of FreeWill February, Free Will Ireland invites members of the public to make a Will and consider including a charity at the same time.
“Having a Will is an important protection for you and your loved ones,” said Free Will Founder, Niall O’Sullivan.
“You can decide how best you want your wishes followed through. It can also ensure that those left behind when you pass are left clear guidance around your assets.”
Since the service started well over €300,000 has been committed by people to charities involved. Five new charity partners have come on board in 2026 bring to 27 the number on the platform.
The list includes ActionAid Ireland; Amnesty Ireland; Cope Galway; Family Carers Ireland; Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind; Irish Hospice Foundation; Irish Kidney Association; Irish Red Cross; Jack & Jill Foundation; the Museum of Childhood Ireland; Parkinson’s Ireland; Rehab, and Samaritans Ireland.
Pictured: Free Will Founder, Niall O’Sullivan.
