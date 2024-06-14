Free Yoga classes in Salthill to raise awareness of the flushing of unsuitable items

As part of the Think Before You Flush campaign, Clean Coasts are hosting free yoga classes in Salthill all this month.

Classes will be held on at Ladies Beach tomorrow and at Grattan Beach tomorrow week.





These family-friendly classes will be followed by a beach clean, and a presentation on water quality.

Clean Coast’s Development Officer for Clare and Galway Ollie O’Flaherty says the aim is to educate people on the damaging effects of flushing unsuitable objects down the toilet.

