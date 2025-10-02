Free tax support service launched in Galway for vulnerable groups

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A free and confidential tax support service has been launched in Galway for vulnerable groups.

‘Enabling Tax Literacy and Empowerment: Understanding Your Rights and Responsibilities’ is a joint pilot programme operated by Galway Public Libraries and the University of Galway’s Tax Clinic.

It’s aimed at lone parents and survivors of domestic violence, and will support them in navigating the state’s increasingly digital tax system.

Further information can be found by contacting your local library or the Tax Clinic at University of Galway.