Free period products now available across University of Galway campus

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Free period products are now available across the University of Galway campus.

The move to tackle period poverty is a joint initiative between the university and the Students Union.

Period poverty is when someone can’t afford, or access, suitable period products.

Products are now available in bathrooms at Aras Moyola, the Hardiman Library and Aras na MacLeinn, as well as other key locations across the campus.

Equality and Welfare Officer at the SU, Izzy Tiernan, says it’s incredibly important to ensure equality for everyone.

