Breaking News
Free online counselling service launched for Galway family carers
Galway Bay fm newsroom:
A free online counselling service has been launched for family carers in Galway to support them during the covid crisis.
The Family Carers Ireland, Galway/Mayo resource centre has created the online supports in lieu of its usual face-to-face services.
There are over 20 thousand family carers in Galway, who take considerable pressure off the health service by caring for loved-one at home.
A recent study has revealed that 48 percent of carers are diagnosed with a mental illness, while 68 percent say their mental health has suffered as a result of their role as a family carer.
The free online resources include expert Covid-19 advice, an emergency care plan booklet, tailored virtual training videos and an intensive carer support programme.
To avail of the free supports simple ring the national careline on 1800 240724.
Breaking News
No new deaths related to Covid-19 as Department of Health confirms 59 new cases of virus
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,606*.
As of 11am Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 23 May (24,593 cases), reveals:
· 57% are female and 43% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
· 3,225 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 394 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 7,842 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,876 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,438 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,390 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The number of new cases and reported deaths over the past week indicates that we have suppressed COVID-19 as a country. It has taken strict measures to achieve this. It will take another week to see any effect on disease incidence that might arise from the easing of measures in Phase 1.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “According to research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, 61% of people think it likely that Ireland will experience a second wave of COVID-19.
“While NPHET continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19, both here in Ireland and internationally, ultimately it is the collective behaviours of each individual which will determine the course of this disease. The importance of regular hand washing, physical distance and cough/sneeze etiquette cannot be underestimated.”
Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said; “If a person is experiencing symptoms of any condition, including symptoms associated with conditions for which there are screening programmes, it is important to make early contact with you doctor and not await a routine screening appointment. GP clinics have remained open throughout the pandemic and will continue to be available to the public in these circumstances.”
Breaking News
Major increase of public movement in Galway following phase one reopening of country
Galway Bay fm newsroom:
Driving activity is on the rise in Galway as the county moves further into phase one of the pandemic reopening roadmap.
That’s according to new data from Google that shows personal and public transport is on the rise again after a major drop following the implementation of lockdown measures in April.
Data collected from smartphones shows the percentage of people heading to work, using public transport, shopping and exercising from lockdown to reopening, compared to normal travel patterns in January.
According to the research, the number of people using public transport in Galway saw a 71 per cent fall in April as strict lockdown measures were enacted and travel was limited to essential journeys only.
As the phase one of the reopening of the country progresses, that level has increased to just 15 per cent less than normal.
April also saw a drop of over 50 per cent in people traveling to work, with that number increasing in May, but still lying at less than 40 per cent of normal.
Nationally, In terms of workplaces, activity in counties Carlow, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Roscommon and Tipperary is among the highest in the country – at around 70 percent of normal.
With the majority of people asked to stay at home and only to travel within 2 kilometers to exercise for the majority of the lockdown, residential travel jumped by one fifth and has seen little change so far.
Breaking News
Debenhams workers to hold demonstration at Bank Of Ireland at Eyre Square
Galway Bay fm newsroom:
Debenhams workers are to hold a demonstration at the Bank of Ireland branch at Eyre Square tomorrow.
It comes as Debenhams employees nationwide received redundancy notices last week from the liquidator.
The group argues they are being let go without being paid any redundancy after years of service and says Bank of Ireland is a part owner of the Debenhams parent company, and as such has a stake in the way the matter is dealt with.
Similar demonstrations will be held at BOI branches in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Newbridge.
Employees have argued Bank of Ireland played a part in liquidating this company and has a choice to invest in jobs to get through the pandemic or pay redundancy packages.