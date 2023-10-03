Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Cancer Society is to offer free health checks in Eyre Square tomorrow

It’s part of their “Your Health Matters” roadshow.





Nurses will be offering a 15 minute walk-in service, and will be doing blood pressure, BMI and carbon monoxide checks

They will also discuss ways to spot the early signs of cancer.

GP referral can also be arranged when needed.

The checks will take place from 10am to 5 pm tomorrow

