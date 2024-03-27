Free farm advisor clinics to take place in Oranmore and Tuam

Free in-person farm advisor clinics are to take place in Galway from next week

They aim to provide one-to-one support to farmers to help them submit their scheme applications before the deadline of 15th May





These are particularly useful for farmers who do not have advisors to help them

The Maldron Hotel in Oranmore will host a clinic on Wednesday 3rd April from 10am- 4.30pm

And the Ard Rí House Hotel in Tuam will host the same on Wednesday 10th April from 10am-4.30pm

