Free e-waste and battery recycling events in Woodford and Williamstown

Free e-waste and battery recycling events in Woodford and Williamstown
Free e-waste and battery recycling events are to take place in Woodford and Williamstown this week

The events, which are hosted by WEEE Ireland and the County Council, all take place between 10am and 4pm and they begin at Tommy Larkin’s GAA Club in Woodford tomorrow

Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled including farm equipment such as electric fence batteries

Also included are old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, and watches

Another recycling event will take place at Williamstown GAA Club on Thursday

