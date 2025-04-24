  • Services

Free e-waste and battery recycling events in Oughterard and Loughrea

Published:

Free e-waste and battery recycling events in Oughterard and Loughrea
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway households are being urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling events in Loughrea and Oughterard over the next two weekends

As part of celebrating 20 years in business, WEEE Ireland is hosting the free recycling events with Galway County Council

Collection days will take place at the Oughterard GAA pitch this Saturday (April 26th) and at Loughrea Mart the following Saturday, May 3rd.

Both events will run from 10am until 4pm.

Items that can be recycled include old washing machines, TVs, toasters, kettles, electronic tools and toys, phones, batteries and even watches.

