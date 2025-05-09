Free e-waste and battery recycling events in Mountbellew/Moylough and Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A free e-waste and battery recycling event is being hosted at Mountbellew/Moylough GAA Club tomorrow.

It’ll run from 10am until 4pm, and is organised by WEEE Ireland and Galway County Council.

Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled including farm equipment such as electric fence batteries.

Also included are old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, and watches.

Another recycling event will also take place tomorrow week, again between 10am and 4pm in the Cooperative Mart on Dominic Street in Portumna.