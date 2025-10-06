  • Services

Free e-waste and battery recycling events in Headford, Inverin and Clarinbridge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Free e-waste and battery recycling events are to take place in Headford, Inverin and Clarinbridge this week

The events, which are hosted by WEEE Ireland and the County Council, all take place between 10am and 4pm and they begin at Headford Mart tomorrow

Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled including farm equipment such as electric fence batteries.

Also included are old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, and watches.

Another recycling event will take place at CLG Mícheál Breathnach pitch in Indreabhán on Thursday and at Paddy Burke’s Pub car park on Saturday

