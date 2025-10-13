Free e-waste and battery recycling events in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Free e-waste and battery recycling events are to take place in Connemara this week
The events, which are hosted by WEEE Ireland and the County Council, all take place between 10am and 4pm and they begin at Leitir Mór car park tomorrow
Anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled including farm equipment such as electric fence batteries
Also included are old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, and watches
Another recycling event will take place at Maam Cross Mart on Thursday