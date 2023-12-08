Free Christmas parking in place in county towns from today

Free Christmas parking in now in place in a number of county towns.

Until the 31st of December, there’ll be free on and off-street parking in Tuam, Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Clifden, Cleggan, Athenry and Gort from 11am.





The move is part of the effort to encourage people to shop local.

