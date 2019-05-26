Fourth Count Ballinasloe LEA: Dolan the surprise package

After four counts in the Ballinasloe area, the prospects look even more favourable for independent candidate Aisling Dolan snatching a surprise seat.
Following the elimination of another Ballinasloe independent candidate, Harriet Bruce, Dolan has established a lead of almost 260 votes over Fine Gael candidate and sitting councillor Aidan Donohue.
It would be a disappointing day for Fine Gael if the party was to win just one seat in the area and having two sitting councillors in Donohue and Michael Finnerty lose out.
But there is still a long way to go with only Tim Broderick (Ind) and Michael Connolly (FF) having been elected in the six-seater electoral area so far.
However, three of the remaining four seats are expected to be taken by Peter Keaveney (FG), Declan Geraghty (Ind) and Dermot Connolly (SF).
Meanwhile, the count for the Tuam electoral area is just under way.
Ballinasloe
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 23,513
Total poll: 13,462
Spoiled votes: 211
Total valid poll: 13,251
Quota: 1,894
First count
Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362
Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168
Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632
Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541
Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387
Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082
Aidan Donohue (FG) 845
Michael Finnerty (FG) 697
Mike Kelly (FF) 511
Ken Campbell (SD) 407
Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308
Broderick and Connolly elected
Second court
(Distribution of Broderick’s surplus)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+19) 1,651
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+39) 1,580
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+113) 1,500
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+60) 1,142
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+99) 944
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+23) 720
Mike Kelly (FF) (+25) 536
Ken Campbell (SD) (+39) 446
Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+33) 344
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+18) 326
Third count
(Distribution of Michael Connolly’s surplus)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+40) 1,691
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+46) 1,626
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+19) 1,519
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+18) 1,160
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+36) 980
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+13) 733
Mike Kelly (FF) (+39) 575
Ken Campbell (SD) (+10) 456
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+43) 369
Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+10) 354
Bruce eliminated
Fourth count
Distribution of Bruce’s vote
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+7) 1,698
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+11) 1,637
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+84) 1,603
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+99) 1,259
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,001
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+16) 749
Mike Kelly (FF) (+34) 609
Ken Campbell (SD) (+40) 496
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+5) 374
O’Brien eliminated