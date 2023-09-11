Four people in UHG for injuries after large altercation at Headford road
Author: GBFM News
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four people are being treated for injuries at UHG following a large altercation on the Headford Road in the city.
Gardaí in Galway are investigating the serious public order incident which occurred at a car park at around 6.10pm.
A large number of people were involved in the altercation, during which two men were assaulted – they are receiving treatment at UHG for non-life threatening injuries.
Another man and a woman are also receiving treatment at UHG for non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle was driven at speed at a group of people during the incident.
Gardaí have seized a number of weapons and two vehicles for a technical examination.
