Presentation College Headford is to get four new rooms.

The expansion will include two new special needs rooms and a technology room.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The project also plans for a staff room and an administrative area.

Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed the initial approval for the project to Councillor Mary Hoade.

The post Four new rooms for Presentation College Headford appeared first on Galway Bay FM.