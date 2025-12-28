Four more Galway schools included in Safe Routes to School Scheme

Local TD and Minister for Education and Youth, Hildegarde Naughton, has welcomed the addition of four more schools in Galway into the Safe Routes to School Scheme.

This is an ongoing project, commenced by Minister Naughton when Minister of State in the Department of Transport, to provide safe cycling and walking routes to schools throughout the country.

The Galway schools included in this round are Claddagh National School, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Scoil Shéamais Naofa, Bearna and Tuam Educate Together National School.

“I am very pleased to see four more schools in Galway included in this scheme,” she said.

“This is a scheme I commenced nationally while Minister for State in the Department of Transport to ensure that, no matter where, children can safely travel to and from school be it by foot or bike,” the Minister said.

“I am very much aware of the concern of parents in these locations about the safety of their children while travelling to and from school.

“These interventions include school zone features such as pencil shaped bollards, colourful road markings, upgraded footpaths, and enhanced pedestrian crossings, designed to slow traffic and make walking and cycling safer for students,” the Minister commented.

“The Safe Routes to School programme can make a real difference to school communities. We are working to remove barriers to walking or cycling to school while also finding ways to make the daily journey to school fun, active and safe.

“I am therefore delighted to see these additional schools in Galway included in the scheme,” she concluded.

Pictured: Minister Hildegarde Naughton pictured at the launch of the Safe Routes to School initiative at Scoil Iognáid, Raleigh Row, Galway.