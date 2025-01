This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four men will appear in court today in connection with the robbery of a shop in Galway City.

It happened at the Liosbán Industrial Estate at around 5 o’clock yesterday evening, when three men forced their way into the staff area and attempted to take stock.

The vehicle used to flee the scene was intercepted by Gardaí, and four men in their 20s were arrested.

They’ll appear before Galway District Court this morning at 10:30.