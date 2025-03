This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four water quality projects across County Galway will receive national funding.

The largest share of €40,000 is going toward Abhainn Dá Loilíoch Woodland Group to restore a 20 acre clear fell site at Owendalluleagh River Valley

€17,500 will go to toward the Ballynamanagh River Restoration Project.

While over €8,000 is going to the Annaghdown Angling Club and over €6,000 will go toward the Gort River Walk Development Group.