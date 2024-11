Four Galway stores have been recognised for excellence in retail at this year’s Gala Annual Awards.

The four locations were presented Gala Excellence Awards after a comprehensive and independent assessment process.

Three stores in Connemara claimed the honour – Higgin’s Gala in Cleggan, McDonagh’s Gala in Cill Chiaráin and Rogan’s Gala in Clifden.

Meanwhile, Egan’s Gala in Dunmore also received the award.