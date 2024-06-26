Four Galway Science researchers selected for high level industry fellowships
Four Galway researchers are to benefit from a high level Science Foundation Ireland Fellowship Programme
Nationally, 15 award winners will share a €1.4 million investment in the industry placement scheme
The Galway academic researchers will each be supported by approximately 100 thousand euro
University of Galway is home to three award-winners – Alejandra Villa and Tania Palmeiro-Sanchez
They’re working with GlasPort Bio Ltd on separate projects relating to sustainable farming methods.
Rakesh Kumar has paired with Analog Devices Incorporated to further his research on electrochemical sensors that monitor blood components.
Atlantic Technological University researcher Suhaib Salawdeh will continue his research on reducing the carbon footprint of concrete production in conjunction with Ecocem.
