Four Galway schools are heading into the new academic year with CPR awards.

The Irish Heart Foundation awards recognise schools for training their students to respond in a cardiac emergency, perform CPR, and use a defibrillator.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

St Rayfeels College in Loughrea, Coláiste Mhuire in Ballygar, The Bish in the city, Gort Community School and Coláiste an Eachréidh in Gort all received CPR 4 Schools awards.

The IHF is aiming to build a generation of life savers, and interested schoools can email schools@irishheart.ie.

The post Four Galway schools recognised with Irish Heart Foundation awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.