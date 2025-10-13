Four Galway schools recognised for their CPR training

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four Galway Schools have been recognised with an Irish Heart Foundation award for training their students in CPR.

Gort Community School, St. Joseph’s College The Bish, Coláiste Mhuire in Ballygar and St. Brigid’s College in Loughrea each received the award.

The programme trains students to perform CPR and respond in a cardiac emergency.

Ninety-per-cent of secondary schools have engaged with the programme since it began, reaching over 350,000 students nationwide.