Four Galway researchers recognised as best in the country

Four local researchers have claimed top honours at this year’s Lero Research Awards, claiming their share of €1.3m in funding.

Dr Ciarán Eising, from Kinvara and studying in Limerick, is working toward improving technology for driverless vehicles.





Meanwhile, the University of Galway hosts three award-winners – Dr Lorraine Morgan will use the funding to research the role social media has on people experiencing adversity.

Dr Malika Bendechache will lead a team trying to use AI to map brain tumors, while Dr Kieran Conboy will focus his research on responsible software development.

