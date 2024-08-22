Four Galway pubs win big at national awards

Four Galway pubs have been recognised at the 2024 Bar of the Year Awards.

Mary Mullen’s Bar & Courtyard took home two awards – a silver in the City Bar category and a bronze for its outdoor space.





Connemara based Veldon’s Seafarer also claimed two awards – being named silver winners in both the ‘Traditional Bar of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ categories.

Tigh Nora on Cross Street was named the second-best gin bar in the country while the city’s Blake’s Bar won bronze in the ‘Bar Food’ award.

