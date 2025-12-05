Four Galway car dealerships recognised at excellence awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four Galway car dealerships have been recognised at the CarsIreland Awards.

Tom Palmer of Monaghans on the Tuam Road took home the overall prize – the Industry Superstar Award – for his dedicated service to the industry across 40 years.

Woodland Motor Company in Claregalway won Best Presentation, Fred Kilmartin Ltd in Ballinasloe won Best Online Marketing and Connolly’s Mercedes-Benz in Ballybrit won Best Social Media.

The awards ceremony took place in Croke Park.