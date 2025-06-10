  • Services

Services

Four Galway academics sign open letter urging Government to suspend trade with Israel

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Four Galway academics sign open letter urging Government to suspend trade with Israel
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four Galway academics have signed an open letter urging the government to suspend trade with Israel

Declan Coogan and Su-Ming Khoo from University of Galway and Marie Finnegan and Brian O’Boyle of ATU are among 160 signatories from 11 universities and key policy sectors

The letter says the suspension must continue until a permanent ceasefire is established in Gaza and humanitarian aid is allowed to flow freely.

The signatories describe Israel’s ongoing military campaign as a “well-televised genocide” and say Ireland can no longer remain complicit through continued economic ties.

The letter is being formally delivered to government leaders, and the text of it is below:

Text of Open Letter

As academics and experts in business and the social sciences, we are appalled by the unfolding horrors in Gaza, and have come together to recommend more urgent action by the Irish government. The response of Israel to the terrible Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023 is by now a well-televised genocide, and more targeted action by the Irish government is required.

We recommend an immediate halt to trade with Israel until a permanent ceasefire is established together with open access to humanitarian aid. This is not simply a symbolic action; data from Trading Economics show that Ireland is a significant destination for exports from Israel. An immediate cessation of this trade will have impact, and is one way Ireland can take further action towards ending the suffering in Gaza.

A strategic pause to this trade will have short-term economic consequences in Ireland. However, it is morally repugnant to enrich ourselves as a country by turning a blind eye to well-documented suffering in Gaza. We cannot in all humanity fail to take the actions that are open to us and so we, the undersigned, call on the Irish government:

(a) to put in place an immediate pause to trade with Israel pending a permanent ceasefire and aid delivery in accordance with international humanitarian principles; and

(b) to pursue every avenue open to them to expand this action to the EU as a whole.

More like this:
no_space
Councillors unite against plans to increase social housing rents

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillors have united against plans to increas...

no_space
Call for complete audit of Galway city traffic lights sequences

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are calls for a full audit of traffic lights se...

no_space
Demonstration outside City Hall with councillors due to discuss Shantalla helipad

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA demonstration has taken place outside City Hall thi...

no_space
Galway hosts first-ever Green Clubs event to showcase sports’ climate action

Galway County Council has joined forces with GAA, LGFA, and Camogie clubs from across Galway to s...

no_space
HSE lambasted as historic St Brigid’s Hospital crumbles

The HSE has been slammed for allowing protected structures on the grounds of the former St Brigid...

no_space
Staffing biggest challenge facing disability services

Staffing shortages are among the biggest challenges faced by Galway’s main disability support ser...

no_space
Clonfert College decision not to retain the 'Garbally' name branded a missed opportunity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Spirit of Garbally group says the decision of Clo...

no_space
Demonstration outside City Hall with councillors due to vote on Shantalla helipad

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA demonstration has taken place outside City Hall thi...

no_space
Education and employment roadshow to visit Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Tuam and Gort this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn education and employment roadshow is set to visit ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up