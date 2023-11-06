Four days of roadworks on the N83 Knockdoe Cross

Traffic delays are expected from tomorrow (tues nov 7) when four days of roadworks are to start on the N83 Knockdoe Cross

Road Resurfacing Overlay Works will commence at Knockdoe Cross between Claregalway and Tuam





A temporary traffic management Stop/Go system will be in place between 7.30am & 7pm tomorrow until Friday

Road users are requested to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys

