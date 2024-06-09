Four candidates in dogfight for last three seats
Galway City Tribune
Author: Stephen Corrigan
Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan has been eliminated on the tenth count for Galway City Central.
The count for the local electoral area is now entering its final stages as just four candidates are in left the running for the remaining three seats.
The Social Democrats’ candidate Eibhlín Seoighthe is on course to take a seat, on 992 votes, closely followed by Fianna Fáil’s Josie Forde.
Labour candidate Joe McDonagh is on 902 votes, with Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan trailing on 689 votes.
CAPTION: Eliminated…Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan (foreground) at the count centre.
Galway City Central
Electorate: 18,206
Total poll: 7,733
Spoiled votes: 137
Total valid poll: 7,606
Quota: 1,087
Tenth count
Distribution of Curran’s votes
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+183) 992
Forde, Josie (FF) (+23) 932
McDonagh, John (Lab) (+51) 902
Lohan, Mark (SF) (+83) 689
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+12) 503 ELIM
Non-transferable: 47
