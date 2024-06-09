  • Services

Four candidates in dogfight for last three seats

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan has been eliminated on the tenth count for Galway City Central.

The count for the local electoral area is now entering its final stages as just four candidates are in left the running for the remaining three seats.

The Social Democrats’ candidate Eibhlín Seoighthe is on course to take a seat, on 992 votes, closely followed by Fianna Fáil’s Josie Forde.

Labour candidate Joe McDonagh is on 902 votes, with Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan trailing on 689 votes.

CAPTION: Eliminated…Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan (foreground) at the count centre.

 

Galway City Central

Electorate: 18,206

Total poll: 7,733

Spoiled votes: 137

Total valid poll: 7,606

Quota: 1,087

 

Tenth count

Distribution of Curran’s votes

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+183) 992

Forde, Josie (FF) (+23) 932

McDonagh, John (Lab) (+51) 902

Lohan, Mark (SF) (+83) 689

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+12) 503 ELIM

Non-transferable: 47

