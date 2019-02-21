Four-bed home has been nurtured to create stunning environment throughout

Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a large detached family home at Kilcahill, Claregalway.

Located just off the N17 Galway to Tuam Road, it is close to a popular local school and within easy reach of Galway City Centre and the M6/M17/M18 motorways.

Constructed in 2008, the property is situated at the end of a quiet cul de sac. This home has been developed with care and attention to detail, it is fitted to a very high standard throughout including, kitchen and bathrooms.

On the ground floor, the fitted features include tiled and solid timber floors, granite internal cills, natural stone fireplace in the living room with solid fuel stove and back boiler and high-quality fitted kitchen and bathrooms.

The house has oil-fired central heating, solar panels and is an energy efficient B3 BER Rated home. The accommodation is bright and spacious throughout and comprises sitting room, large family kitchen/dining room, conservatory, bedroom with en suite, utility and downstairs toilet on the ground floor. There are three further bedrooms on the first floor, en suite and walk in wardrobe to the main room and bathroom.

