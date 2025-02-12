  • Services

Four arrested following operation against organised crime group in four counties including Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four people have been arrested following an operation targeting an organised crime group in four counties including Galway.

The group is believed to be involved in serious criminality including possession and discharge of firearms, drug dealing and drug intimidation, as well as burglaries and serious assaults in East Galway and neighbouring Divisions.

As part of ongoing investigations, searches were carried out in Galway, Roscommon, Westmeath and Offaly this morning.

The search in Galway was conducted at a home in Ballinasloe.

Four men – three aged in their 20s and one in his 30s – were arrested and are currently being detained at stations in the Garda North Western Region.

Two vehicles were also seized, along with phones and weapons including a machete, knives, cattle prod and a taser.

