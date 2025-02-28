  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Four adults and one child brought to UHG after serious collision on N17 Milltown

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Four adults and one child brought to UHG after serious collision on N17 Milltown
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four adults and one child have been brought to UHG following a serious injury road traffic collision on the N17 in Milltown this morning.

One of those, a woman in her 30s, was airlifted to University Hospital Galway following the three-vehicle incident that occurred at around 8:45AM.

The occupants of the other two vehicles – two men in their 30s, a woman in her 30s and a child – were all brought by ambulance to UHG.

The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place via Dunmore, with Gardaí on duty at the diversions.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N17 at Kilcloony between 8:30am and 9am and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More like this:
no_space
N17 closed between Tuam and Milltown due to serious collision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe N17 is closed between Tuam and Milltown due to a ...

no_space
Light rail lobby meets with Council on GLUAS

Supporters of a light rail and tram system to help solve Galway’s traffic problems will make the ...

no_space
Murphy injury setback as season hits crunch stage

By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT scrum-half Ben Murphy is in a race to be fit for their Challenge Cup k...

no_space
Power of reading extolled by Galway poet Rita Ann Higgins

She’s one of Ireland’s best-known and best-loved poets, who helped lift the nation’s sprits durin...

no_space
Tough double Premier Division assignment within 72 hours for Galway United

THE one thing a team presided over by John Caulfield and Ollie Horgan will never be accused of is...

no_space
Fun campaign to translate dogs’ names to Irish has serious message

Irish teacher and fervent language ambassador Patricia Nic Eoin was shocked when she went to get ...

no_space
Awards event for Travellers is ‘testament to resilience’

The Galway Traveller Movement (GTM) will celebrate the annual Galway Traveller achievements award...

no_space
Memories sought as twin cities mark 50th year of co-operation

The 50th anniversary of the twinning between Galway City and Lorient in Britany takes place year....

no_space
Oxford historian to speak on Galileo affair

The Galileo Affair: Fact and Fiction is the title of a lecture that will be given in Galway next ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up