Four adults and one child brought to UHG after serious collision on N17 Milltown

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four adults and one child have been brought to UHG following a serious injury road traffic collision on the N17 in Milltown this morning.

One of those, a woman in her 30s, was airlifted to University Hospital Galway following the three-vehicle incident that occurred at around 8:45AM.

The occupants of the other two vehicles – two men in their 30s, a woman in her 30s and a child – were all brought by ambulance to UHG.

The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place via Dunmore, with Gardaí on duty at the diversions.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N17 at Kilcloony between 8:30am and 9am and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.