Forum to highlight proposed geopark in Connemara

Galway Bay fm news- Plans to secure ‘geopark’ status for Joyce Country and the Western Lakes area of Galway and Mayo will be highlighted at a conference today and tomorrow. (Thu& Fri)

The Irish UNESCO Global Geoparks Forum is getting underway at Peacockes Hotel in Maam Cross today.

There are currently three geoparks in Ireland, but none are located in Galway or in any gaeltacht area.

The proposed geopark in North Connemara and Mayo covers more than a thousand square kilometres including Lough Mask and part of the Corrib.

Areas such as Headford and Ballinrobe would act as ‘gateways’.

An application for funding has been submitted to the Department of Rural and Community Development to progress the idea and prepare an application to UNESCO for geopark status in mid 2021.

Minister of State, Seán Canney will attend the forum this evening and delegates will be brought on a field trip to the area tomorrow afternoon.

