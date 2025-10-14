FORUM Connemara to Host Social Enterprise Networking Event in Oughterard

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
FORUM Connemara CLG, through the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), is pleased to announce an upcoming Social Enterprise Networking Event on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Oughterard Community Centre, Co. Galway, H91 XA8R.The event will bring together social entrepreneurs and enterprises, community groups, and support organisations from across the Connemara region to share experiences, explore opportunities, and strengthen collaboration.
Featured speakers on the day include:• Donncha Foley, Development Manager, Galway Volunteer Centre.
• Tracy Hannon, Regional Manager, Clann Credo.
• Jenny Beale, Founder & Operations Director, Brigit’s Garden.
• Tony Conneely, General Manager, Wild Goat Café CSP
In addition to keynote speakers, attendees will also have the chance to:
• Visit information stands from support organisations
• Learn about funding and training opportunities available to social enterprises
• Network with peers and potential partners
This initiative is supported under SICAP 2024–2028, which is funded by the Irish Government through the Department of Rural and Community Development and co-funded by the European Union. SICAP works to reduce poverty and promote social inclusion and equality through local engagement and partnerships.
“Through SICAP, we are committed to empowering communities and supporting social enterprises to grow and thrive, and this event will provide practical tools, resources, and connections to help local initiatives flourish.” (FORUM Connemara SICAP Team).
The event is open to all individuals and organisations interested in social enterprise. Admission is free, and all are welcome; refreshments will be provided.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
UHG to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG will mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss...
Gardaí investigate theft of expensive equipment from a house in Ballygar
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating the theft of expensive equip...
Gardaí seek witnesses to arson incident at Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are seeking witnesses to an arson incident at ...
UG to operate new national "supercomputer"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has been chosen to operate a new...
Ten-day road works in Ballybaun Kilcoona begin today to improve visibility
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad works are beginning today in Ballybaun and Kilco...
Councillors pass €9m budget for Tuam area
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal councillors have passed a €9m budget for the Tu...
Garda appeal after man hospitalised following city assault
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for information after a man was ...
Plans lodged for Cooloo Wind Farm
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a significant wind farm de...
Galway named in top 10 safest counties in Ireland
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been ranked the tenth-safest county in Ire...