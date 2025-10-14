  • Services

FORUM Connemara to Host Social Enterprise Networking Event in Oughterard

Published:

FORUM Connemara CLG, through the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), is pleased to announce an upcoming Social Enterprise Networking Event on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Oughterard Community Centre, Co. Galway, H91 XA8R.The event will bring together social entrepreneurs and enterprises, community groups, and support organisations from across the Connemara region to share experiences, explore opportunities, and strengthen collaboration.

Featured speakers on the day include:• Donncha Foley, Development Manager, Galway Volunteer Centre.
• Tracy Hannon, Regional Manager, Clann Credo.
• Jenny Beale, Founder & Operations Director, Brigit’s Garden.
• Tony Conneely, General Manager, Wild Goat Café CSP

In addition to keynote speakers, attendees will also have the chance to:
• Visit information stands from support organisations
• Learn about funding and training opportunities available to social enterprises
• Network with peers and potential partners

This initiative is supported under SICAP 2024–2028, which is funded by the Irish Government through the Department of Rural and Community Development and co-funded by the European Union. SICAP works to reduce poverty and promote social inclusion and equality through local engagement and partnerships.

“Through SICAP, we are committed to empowering communities and supporting social enterprises to grow and thrive, and this event will provide practical tools, resources, and connections to help local initiatives flourish.” (FORUM Connemara SICAP Team).

The event is open to all individuals and organisations interested in social enterprise. Admission is free, and all are welcome; refreshments will be provided.

