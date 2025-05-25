Forsa Trade Union to hold two divisional conferences in Galway this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Fórsa trade union will host two divisional conferences starting on Monday at the Galmont Hotel.

The Services & Enterprises division conference will take place from 3pm tomorrow and will concludes at 12 noon on Wednesday.

The Services & Enterprises division represents more than 7,000 workers in commercial and non-commercial semi-state organisations, in addition to private companies in aviation and communications.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service division conference will begin on Wednesday and will finish at 1pm on Friday.

The Civil Service division represents 25,000 civil servants, including clerical, administrative, technical and professional staff and service officers.