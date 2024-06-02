Foróige members play their part in Galway Citizenship Showcase event

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
Foróige groups from across Galway gathered at the Raheen Woods in Athenry last weekend for the Galway Citizenship Showcase event.
Young people from across the city and county proudly exhibited the civic projects they had carried out in their communities, over the past few months. These initiatives were made possible with the support of dedicated volunteers and staff.
The projects showcased a range of community-focused efforts, including beach and park clean-ups, organizing fundraisers for charities such as Claddagh Watch and the Simon Community, involvement in St Patrick’s Day Parade’s and brightening public spaces with fresh paint and murals.
The ceremony was hosted by two young people from the Dunmore Foróige club, who acted as MCs. They invited their peers to the stage to present and share their experience and learnings with an audience of approx., 120 people.
The event was attended by Minister Hildegarde Naughton and Seán Canney TD, who praised the young participants for their hard work, confidence and empathy. They expressed optimism about the future, noting that the dedication and community spirit displayed by the young people were truly commendable.
Odhrán O’Mahony, Chairperson of Foróige and Davnet McEllin, GRETB UBU, presented the 21 projects with certificates of recognition.
Pictured: Corofin Foróige Club members (front – from left) Megan Nalty, Leah Coen, Craig McHugh and Mark O’Dea with (back) Jimmy O’Gorman of Claddagh Watch and Foróige volunteers Maria Coen, Noreen White & Kiera White.
