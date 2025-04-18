Former Western Health Board farm near Ballinasloe goes on sale for a million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 100 acre former Western Health Board farm near Ballinasloe is up for sale, with a guide price of one million euro

The property is in the townland of Creggaun and fronts onto the R358 Ahascragh road.

The farmyard includes haysheds, a 3,000 sq ft concrete apron area, a cattle crush and pen, a collecting yard and an effluent tank.

Cathal Meares of Reimax Team Earley says there’s also a selection of traditional stone outbuildings

When owned by the Western Health Board Creggaun Farm supported a mixed enterprise including grain and root crop cultivation as well as pig fattening.

The farm will be sold by private treaty.