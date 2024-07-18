Former President Mary Robinson is among the guests who will address Galway city’s new four-day Climate Festival in the Autumn.

The City Council is organising ‘Climate Inspirations – Communities in Action’ from September 12th





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The aim of this new festival is to change the narrative around climate action to one of positivity.

It will embrace Galway’s theatrical, musical, art, active travel, sport, Gaeilge and food cultures.

Speakers joining Mary Robinson include Philip Boucher Hayes, Ella McSweeney and Joe Brolly

Other events include a bilingual concert, Middle Street being pedestrianised for an entertainment space,a long-table pop up feast, Climate Street Theatre with Fregoli Theatre and a family cycle ride through the streets of the city

City Chief Executive Leonard Cleary says the festival will bring us on the journey to collectively reduce our Greenhouse gas emissions and create a fun, healthier and more livable city while doing it

The post Former President Mary Robinson to address Galway city’s new Climate Festival appeared first on Galway Bay FM.