Former President Mary Robinson to address city event on human rights

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former President Dr. Mary Robinson will address a human rights event in the city this month.

Dr. Robinson, who also served as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, will attend ‘The Necessity of Advocacy’ event at NUIG.

It aims to highlight the essential need for lawyers to continue to support and push for human rights around the world.

Other speakers will include representatives from the Law Reform Commission, the Global Legal Action Network and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

The public panel discussion will take place at NUI Galway on Wednesday October 24th at 6pm – and registration is required.