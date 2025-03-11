Former Oughterard courthouse celebrates a decade as arts and heritage centre

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
It was originally constructed almost 300 years ago as a seat of justice, but the far more recent history of the former Oughterard Courthouse was celebrated at the weekend – marking a decade of its life as an arts and cultural centre.
That followed a major refurbishment in late 2014, commemorated at an event which included a lot of music, a little bit of talking, a lot of laughter, teas & coffee and a little bit of wine on Sunday!
Distinguished guests included Cathaoirleach of County Galway Cllr. Martina Kinnane representing Galway County Council, the owners of the building.
Her detail of the history of the building was commendable – and she was very supportive of the Board and the community regarding the refurbishment and operation of the building.
Other public reps included ClIr Thomas Welby, in his capacity of the Chairman of the Board, and Cllr Eilleen Mannion.
The courthouse was constructed in 1840 to administer justice in the locality – and this celebration would have been unheard of or probably frowned upon by Undersecretary William Gosset, who originally commissioned its construction!
But as the years have been good to the building regarding it preservation, its use from its original inception has changed beyond all recognition.
Broadcaster Keith Finnegan, a constant attendee at all arts exhibitions at the venue over the years, made a huge contribution to the success of the day.
The highlight was his impromptu interview on stage with Jack Connolly where the history of the Courthouse covering the construction through the operation and reference to famous people was outlined.
Jack Connolly is working out of the Courthouse with the Oughterard Cultural & Heritage group.
For the anniversary celebrations he produced six interpretative boards which were on display – and he outlined his next steps in relation to more research, uploading online on courthouse.com of all information.
Reference was also made to the various families that resided in the building, as caretakers. Paddy Kelly, son of the former caretaker, was also in attendance on the day.
Music on the day was performed by Contempo, and they kept the crowd enthralled during their performance.
Pictured: Jack Connolly, Keith Finnegan, Galway County Mayor Martina Kinane, Cllr Thomas Welby and Olga Magliocco at the tenth anniversary of the Oughterard Courthouse restoration. Photo: Sean Lydon.
